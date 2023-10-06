Russia signals intent to exit nuclear test ban in threat to West

Russia’s parliamentary leaders plan to consider exiting an international treaty banning nuclear tests as a means of retaliation against Western support for Ukraine.

“We are talking about the withdrawal of ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty,” State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote Friday on social media. “The situation in the world has changed. Washington and Brussels have launched a war against our country. Today's challenges require new solutions.

“The United States signed the treaty without ratifying it, while we both signed and ratified it,” Putin said. “As a matter of principle, we can offer a tit-for-tat response in our relations with the United States. But this falls within the purview of State Duma MPs. In theory, we can withdraw the ratification, and if we do, this would be enough. headtopics.com

Russia, the United States, and scores of other nations signed the comprehensive nuclear test ban in 1996. The ban built on a limited ban brokered involving the U.S., the Soviet Union, and the United Kingdom during John F. Kennedy’s administration, which banned tests underwater, in space, or in the open air. The U.S. Senate did not ratify the treaty, but the U.S.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Robert Gehrke: Liquor and election initiatives scrapped — the latest victims of an imbalance of political powerThe Salt Lake Tribune opinion, commentary and letters to the editor, including political cartoons by award-winning artist, Pat Bagley.

Live blog: Russia claims it shot down eight Ukrainian drones in westRussia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 590th day.

Putin reveals Russia's mission: 'The West always needs an enemy'Peter Cordi is the homepage editor for the Washington Examiner, where he was previously a contributor to the Beltway Confidential blog. Peter got his start in journalism as a reporter for Campus Reform after graduating from Rutgers University with a degree in political science. His reporting has been featured on Fox News, the Tennessee Star, the Ohio Star, and others. Follow him on X: PeterCordi.

Kevin McCarthy speaker fiasco brings 'aid and comfort' to America's foesJoel Gehrke is foreign affairs reporter for the Washington Examiner, with an emphasis on U.S. competition with China and Russia, Middle East policy following the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement, and the crisis in Venezuela. Previously, he covered domestic politics for National Review Online.

NATO admiral floats 'form of conscription' to face Russia war threatJoel Gehrke is foreign affairs reporter for the Washington Examiner, with an emphasis on U.S. competition with China and Russia, Middle East policy following the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement, and the crisis in Venezuela. Previously, he covered domestic politics for National Review Online.

US fight over Ukraine aid could lead to 'Putin winning this war,' EU warnsJoel Gehrke is foreign affairs reporter for the Washington Examiner, with an emphasis on U.S. competition with China and Russia, Middle East policy following the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement, and the crisis in Venezuela. Previously, he covered domestic politics for National Review Online.