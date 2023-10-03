Russia says it has foiled a major Ukrainian drone attack as concerns grow about weapons supplies

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, poses for photo with the Ukrainian soldiers in front of a Leopard 2 tank on the front line in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
It also said Russian aircraft thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to deploy a group of soldiers by sea to the western side of Russian-annexed Crimea. The force attempted to land on Cape Tarkhankut, on Crimea’s western end, using a high-speed boat and three jet skis, the ministry said.
Moscow’s claims could not be independently verified, and Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment.it launched three months ago, even as uncertainty grows over the scale of the future supply of weapons and ammunition from its Western allies.
He urged the defense industry to boost production “at a much higher tempo. And we need large volumes,” he told the Warsaw Security Forum, an annual conference, on Tuesday.Some in the House Republican majority, and many GOP voters, oppose sending more military aid to Ukraine. The U.S. is by far Ukraine's largest military supplier. headtopics.com
UK Prime Minister Sunak says training Ukrainian troops in-country is not happening 'here and now'There are no plans right now for the U.K. military to train Ukrainian troops in Ukraine, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said this weekend, shortly after the defense minister indicated it was a possibility.