Russia says it has foiled a major Ukrainian drone attack as concerns grow about weapons supplies

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, poses for photo with the Ukrainian soldiers in front of a Leopard 2 tank on the front line in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

It also said Russian aircraft thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to deploy a group of soldiers by sea to the western side of Russian-annexed Crimea. The force attempted to land on Cape Tarkhankut, on Crimea’s western end, using a high-speed boat and three jet skis, the ministry said.

Moscow's claims could not be independently verified, and Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment.

He urged the defense industry to boost production "at a much higher tempo. And we need large volumes," he told the Warsaw Security Forum, an annual conference, on Tuesday. Some in the House Republican majority, and many GOP voters, oppose sending more military aid to Ukraine. The U.S. is by far Ukraine's largest military supplier.

Russia says it has foiled a major Ukrainian drone attack as concerns grow about weapons suppliesRussia says its air defenses shot down 31 Ukrainian drones in a nighttime attack on border regions. The Russian Defense Ministry reported the attack Wednesday.

