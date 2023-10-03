Russia says it foiled major drone attack as concerns grow over Ukraine's weapons supply

Russian air defenses shot down 31 Ukrainian drones in a nighttime attack on border regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday, in what appeared to be Kyiv’sThe Defense Ministry didn’t provide any evidence for its claims nor any details about whether there was any damage or casualties.

It also said Russian aircraft thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to deploy a group of soldiers by sea to the western side ofThe force attempted to land on Cape Tarkhankut, on Crimea’s western end, using a high-speed boat and three jet skis, the ministry said.

Moscow’s claims could not be independently verified, and Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment.Russia aims to bring winter — and blackouts — early to Ukraine with targeted attacks Russian attacks plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness last winter. War-weary citizens brace for more blackouts amid a rush to protect Ukraine’s electrical grid.

Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania agree on a plan to try to expedite Ukrainian grain exports, potentially benefiting needy countries beyond Europe.Concern about the commitment of Kyiv’s allies has also grown amid political turmoil in the U.S. amid the unprecedented and dramatic ouster Tuesday of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). headtopics.com

The call came three days after Biden signed legislation hastily sent to him by Congress that kept the federal government funded but left out billions in funding for Ukraine’s war effort that the White House had vigorously backed.

