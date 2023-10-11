Russia’s Novak: Escalation of Israel-Palestinian conflict may affect oil market

said that “Russia and Saudi Arabia will discuss oil market situation and oil prices,” TASS news agency reported.

Novak said that “the escalation of the Israel-Palestinian conflict may affect the oil market.” Market reaction WTI is catching a fresh bid in immediate reaction to the above comments, challenging daily highs at $84.90, up 0.38% on the day.

US Dollar flat as US bond market absorbs Israel-Gaza escalationThe US Dollar (USD) is seeing its gains from Monday being erased as the flight to safety eased quite quickly. Markets were quite quick to assess the s

Sweden's police chief says escalation in gang violence is 'extremely serious'Sweden’s national police chief says an escalation in gang violence this year — with almost daily shootings and bombings that have claimed dozens of lives, including teenagers and innocent bystanders — is “extremely serious.” Sweden has grappled with gang violence for years but the latest surge has been exceptional, Anders Thornberg said at a news conference Tuesday, calling it “the most violence we have ever had in the country.” Twelve people died and five others were injured in attacks last mon

Oil Prices Surge 4% on Middle East Escalation FearsOil prices surged 4% Monday, recouping some of last week's steep losses, as military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas ignited fears that a wider conflict could hit oil supply from the Middle East.