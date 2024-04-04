Russia's Defense Minister Warns France Against Deploying Troops to Ukraine

Russia's defense minister warned his French counterpart against deploying troops to Ukraine in a rare phone call. Sergei Shoigu told French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu that if Paris follows up on its statements about the possibility of deploying troops, it would be a dangerous step that could escalate the conflict.

Shoigu emphasized that a planned round of peace talks in Geneva would be 'senseless' without Russia's involvement.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russia-Ukraine war: How Ukraine lost Avdiivka to RussiaThe loss of the city of Avdiivka last month marked the end of a long, exhausting defense for the Ukrainian military. One brigade had defended the same block of buildings for months without a break. Another unit had been in the city for nearly two years. Ammunition was low, and the Russians conducted dozens of airstrikes every day.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

France to deliver hundreds of armored vehicles to Ukraine, defense minister saysFrench Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said France is going to deliver “hundreds” of armored vehicles by the beginning of next year to Ukraine

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

France will deliver hundreds of armored vehicles to Ukraine, defense minister saysFrench Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said France is going to deliver “hundreds” of armored vehicles by the beginning of next year to Ukraine. In an interview with the French newspaper La Tribune’s Sunday edition, Lecornu said the Ukrainian army needs armored personnel carriers that are “absolutely key for troop mobility.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

France will deliver hundreds of armored vehicles to Ukraine, defense minister saysIt's part of a new package of military aid in the third year of war with Russia.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Russia Warns France Against Deploying Troops to UkraineRussia's defense minister warned his French counterpart against deploying troops to Ukraine in a rare phone call and noted Moscow's readiness to participate in talks to end the conflict.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Ukraine war updates: Russia heads to the polls; pro-Ukraine groups continue border assaultRussians head to the polls on Friday in a presidential election that is all but certain to grant President Vladimir Putin a fifth term in power.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »