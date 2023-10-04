Russia's Black Sea Fleet is fleeing Crimea, satellite photos show

Russia's Black Sea Fleet is fleeing from the port of Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk in Krasnodor Krai in southern Russia and the Russian naval port in Feodosia on the annexed peninsula,

The images dated October 1 and 2, shared by three Russian milbloggers, show that some of the largest ships of the Black Sea Fleet are moored at a naval base near Novorossiysk, while smaller ships are now located in Feodosia,that Kyiv is embarking on a strategy to"demilitarize" the Black Sea Fleet as part of steps toward eventually liberating Crimea, which was annexed by Russian...

Warships from Russia's Black Sea Fleet are seen in Novorossiysk on July 30, 2023. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is fleeing from the port of Sevastopol in Crimea, satellite images show., three diesel submarines, five large landing ships, several small missile ships, one large landing craft, minesweepers and other small ships have been relocated from Sevastopol, the images show.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet was dealt a blow when Ukraine launched a missile attack on its headquarters in Sevastopol on September 22, reportedly killing a number of leading officers. headtopics.com

It said in an intelligence update that maritime air patrol operations are becoming increasingly important,"highly likely with a primary mission of the early identification of uncrewed surface vessels.

"A key Russian asset in these operations is the Be-12 MAIL amphibious aircraft, designed in the 1950s, flying out of bases in occupied Crimea," it said."Su-24 FENCER and FLANKER variant combat jets conduct maritime strike operations, including at least one recent air strike on the strategically located Snake Island.

