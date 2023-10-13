Russia pummels east Ukrainian town of Avdiivka in heavy fighting

Ukraine said its forces were holding their ground but Vitaliy Barabash, the head of Avdiivka's military administration, said the town was under constant attack from air, artillery and large numbers of troops.

"It was a very hot night in Avdiivka. There were several air strikes on the city itself ... the attacks do not stop day or night." In the last few months, Russia has focused on holding back Ukrainian forces who have made slow progress through Russian minefields and heavily fortified trenches, and on carrying out

It says Moscow aims to encircle and capture the town, just northwest of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, and draw in Ukrainian troops from other fronts.Avdiivka is home to a big coking plant and has become a symbol of resistance as it has prevented Russia taking full control of the Donetsk region, which Russia says it has annexed. headtopics.com

"The Russians threw a lot of forces in this direction. They are betting on quantity. Our army is holding positions in heavy fighting," Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential office, wrote on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Barabash said that one person had been confirmed killed, and that two civilians who were trapped under rubble were also likely to be dead. He estimated on Thursday that some 1,600 residents remained in Avdiivka, which had a pre-war population of 32,000. headtopics.com

