Russia mounts largest assault in months in eastern Ukraine

Smoke rises from an area in the direction of Avdiivka, as seen from Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, Oct. 11, 2023.Ukrainian forces are trying to hold off a major new Russian offensive operation in the strategic city of Avdiivka.
"They are hitting with everything they have. Yesterday a lot of armor was used, they came in columns. The assault isn’t stopping neither day or night," Vitaliy Barabash, the head of Avdiivka’s military administration, said on Ukrainian television.
But the main attack is on Avdiivka, which holds major strategic significance for both sides. Avdiivka is located close to Donetsk, the capital of the Russian-occupied Donetsk region.
"For the entire time of the war, there has never been such an offensive around Avdiivka, even though they’ve attacked Avdiivka since 2014," Oleksiy Dmitrashkivsky, chief spokesman for the Command of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, told ABC News.
So far the Russian assault has appeared to have gone badly, according to Ukrainian military officials and open source researchers tracking the losses. Ukraine's general staff claimed over 1,000 Russian troops had been killed and injured since the new offensive operation began.The Institute for the Study of War said Russia had managed to capture roughly 4.52 square kilometers of territory from different directions around Avdiivka in the last three days.
The new Russian offensive -- the scale of which seemed to catch some analysts off-guard -- nonetheless was significant because it appears to show Russia's attempt to regain the initiative in the war.