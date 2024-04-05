Russia Losing Key Allies Amid Tightening U.S. Sanctions

Russia is being abandoned by its key allies amid tightening U.S. sanctions imposed in response to the war in Ukraine . Recent moves by a number of Russia n President Vladimir Putin's longtime allies, including China , Turkey , the United Arab Emirates , and India , suggest they are becoming more cautious of U.S. secondary sanctions .

A number of large banks in China have stopped accepting payments from sanctioned Russian financial institutions, and banks in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan are no longer accepting cards that use the Russian Mir payment system, Moscow's alternative to Visa and Mastercard, after they suspended operations in the country over the war in Ukraine. India, once a top purchaser of Russian oil, is reported to have stopped paying for Russian premium crude oil

Russia Allies U.S. Sanctions Ukraine China Turkey United Arab Emirates India Secondary Sanctions Banks Mir Payment System Oil

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Democrats losing their hold on California and California losing its hold on America Democrats are losing ground in California as California loses population to other states.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Estonia's prime minister calls on US and NATO allies to be tougher on RussiaChief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin interviewed Estonia’s first female Prime Minister and one of Putin’s loudest critics for Special Report with Bret Baier.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

NATO allies: War with Russia could come ‘very soon’ Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk thinks NATO is in 'a pre-war era' due to possible attacks from Russia, which another ally warns could come 'very soon.'

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Democrats' diminishing hold: Shift in political allegiance among Black and Latino votersNew data shows Democrats are losing ground with key blocs, Black and Latino voters.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse live updates: Ship hits key bridge in BaltimoreThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Putin Is 'Losing Control' in Russia: Dictator ExpertIn an op-ed for British newspaper The Times, Roger Boyes said Russians could no longer view Putin as being able to protect them.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »