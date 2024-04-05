Russia Losing Key Allies Amid Tightening U.S. Sanctions

Russia is being abandoned by its key allies amid tightening U.S. sanctions imposed in response to the war in Ukraine . Recent moves by a number of Russia n President Vladimir Putin's longtime allies, including China , Turkey , the United Arab Emirates , and India , suggest they are becoming more cautious of U.S. secondary sanctions .
A number of large banks in China have stopped accepting payments from sanctioned Russian financial institutions, and banks in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan are no longer accepting cards that use the Russian Mir payment system, Moscow's alternative to Visa and Mastercard, after they suspended operations in the country over the war in Ukraine. India, once a top purchaser of Russian oil, is reported to have stopped paying for Russian premium crude oil
