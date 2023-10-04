Russia launches more drone attacks as Ukraine President Zelenksyy travels to a European forum

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, poses for photo with the Ukrainian soldiers in front of a Leopard 2 tank on the front line in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

Ukraine's air force said that the country's air defenses intercepted 24 out of 29 Iranian-made drones that Russia launched at the southern Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions.

“The key for us, especially before winter, is to strengthen air defense, and there is already a basis for new agreements with partners,” he said in a statement posted on his Telegram channel.and other vital infrastructure in a steady barrage of missile and drone attacks, triggering continuous power outages across the country. headtopics.com

Zelenskyy noted the Granada summit will also focus on “joint work for global food security and protection of freedom of navigation” in the Black Sea, where the Russian military has targeted Ukrainian ports after Moscow'sUkraine, in its turn, has struck back at Russia with regular drone attacks across the border.

Roman Starovoit, the governor of Russia's Kursk region that borders Ukraine, said Ukrainian drones attacked infrastructure facilities in several areas, resulting in power cuts.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Russia launches more drone attacks as Ukraine President Zelenksyy travels to a European forumRussia has targeted Ukraine with drones in another massive attack as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Spain to rally support from Western allies at a summit of some 50 European leaders. Ukraine’s air force said that the country’s air defenses intercepted 24 out of 29 Iranian-made drones Russia launched early Thursday at the southern Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions. Ukrainian officials didn’t immediately report any casualties or damage. The attack came as Zelenskyy arrived in Granada in southern Spain to attend a summit of the European Political Community, which was formed in the wake of Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Russia launches more drone attacks as Ukraine President Zelenksyy travels to a European forumRussia has targeted Ukraine with drones in another massive attack as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Spain to rally support from Western allies at a summit of some 50 European leaders

Why does the European Union get a free pass on inadequate Ukraine support?With the exception of select weapons systems that must be prioritized for Taiwan, U.S. support for Ukraine should be generous and sustained. It is in the U.S. national interest that Ukraine succeeds in defeating Russia's invasion and forcing Moscow to the negotiating table on Kyiv-preferable terms.…

Some 50 European leaders are to stress their support for Ukraine at a meeting in SpainSome 50 European leaders are gathering in southern Spain’s Granada on Thursday to stress that they stand by Ukraine, at a time when Western resolve appears somewhat weakened. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be there to hear it. The European Political Community forum was formed in the wake of Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine that reset the continent’s political agenda and fundamentally undermined long-held beliefs on peace and stability on the continent. But despite the political, economic and military support, the desperate struggle to rid Ukrainian territory of invading Russian has ground to a stalemate. Meanwhile, the steadfast opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown cracks because of internal strife both within the U.S. and the EU.

Some 50 European leaders are to stress their support for Ukraine at a meeting in SpainSome 50 European leaders are gathering in southern Spain’s Granada on Thursday to stress that they stand by Ukraine, at a time when Western resolve appears somewhat weakened.