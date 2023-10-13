Russia launched 'renewed offensive' against Ukraine, Kirby says

A Ukrainian soldier fires during battle in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. U.S. officials say Russia has been launching hundreds of attacks in the region in October.

But Russian troops haven’t made much progress, Kirby said, adding that the new attacks are “not a surprise.” “The Russian military appears to be using human wave tactics where they throw masses of poorly trained soldiers right into the battlefield without proper equipment, and apparently without proper training and preparation,” he said.

The announcement comes on the fourth day of Russia’s intense offensive on the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, though its forces have made little headway,on Friday. Russian forces have launched hundreds of attacks on Kyiv’s troops in the city using tanks and armored personnel carriers. headtopics.com

Kirby also said that North Korea and Russia’s military cooperation has been “expanding.” In recent weeks, North Korea has provided Russia with more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions, he said.In return for support, Kirby said, the U.S.

The U.S. has seen Russian ships off-loading containers in North Korea, he said, but didn’t specify what was delivered. In response, Washington will continue to sanction those involved in the military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. headtopics.com

Read more:

politico »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

US says North Korea delivered 1,000 containers of equipment and munitions to Russia for Ukraine warThe White House says that North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia for its ongoing war in Ukraine.

US says North Korea delivered 1,000 containers of equipment and munitions to Russia for Ukraine warThe White House says that North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia for its ongoing war in Ukraine

US says North Korea delivers military equipment to Russia for war in UkraineThe U.S. on Friday said North Korea has delivered 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia for the war in Ukraine.

North Korea has delivered weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine, White House saysVictor Reklaitis is a Washington Correspondent for MarketWatch. During his time at MarketWatch, he also has served in roles in the London and New York newsrooms. Prior to joining MarketWatch, he worked at Investor’s Business Daily and for newspapers in Virginia.

US says North Korea delivered 1,000 containers of equipment and munitions to Russia for Ukraine warThe White House says that North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia for its ongoing war in Ukraine.

US says North Korea delivered 1,000 containers of equipment and munitions to Russia for Ukraine warThe White House says that North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia for its ongoing war in Ukraine.