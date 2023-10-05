Russia has tested a nuclear-powered missile and could revoke a global atomic test ban, Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking at the annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

In a speech at a forum of foreign policy experts, Putin announced that Russia has effectively completed the development of the Burevestnik cruise missile and the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile and will work on putting them into production.

“We conducted the last successful test of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered global-range cruise missile,” he said without elaborating. His statement was the first announcement of a successful test of the Burevestnik, which translates as “Storm Petrel.” It was first mentioned by Putin in 2018. headtopics.com

Little is known about the Burevestnik, which was code-named Skyfall by NATO, and many Western experts have been skeptical about it, noting that a nuclear engine could be highly unreliable. It is believed to be able to carry a nuclear warhead or a conventional one, and potentially could stay aloft for a much longer time than other missiles and cover much more distance, thanks to nuclear propulsion.

The U.S. and the Soviet Union worked on nuclear-powered rocket engines during the Cold War, but they eventually shelved the projects, considering them too hazardous.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Giuliani Sues Biden For Defamation After President Called Him A ‘Russian Pawn’I am a New York-based senior reporter covering breaking news at Forbes. I previously covered politics and news for Vanity Fair and Mic, and as a theater critic I serve as a member of the New York Outer Critics Circle. Follow me on Twitter alisond64 or get in touch at adurkeeforbes.com.

Russian strike on cafe kills 49 people as Ukraine's president urges stronger Western supportAt least 49 civilians were killed Thursday in a Russian rocket strike on a village store in eastern Ukraine, one of the deadliest attacks in recent months.

Russian agents uncover alleged plot from within to assassinate PutinPutin meets Chechen leader Kadyrov in Moscow.

President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris among scheduled speakers at Feinstein memorialThe memorial service for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein being held at San Francisco City Hall Thursday afternoon will feature speakers including Vice President Kamala Harris, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a recorded message from President Joe Biden.

Mexico president says will cooperate with Guatemala president-elect's administrationMexico will cooperate with the incoming administration of Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arevalo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday, after a fraught transition process that has drawn international criticism.

Putin ally suggests nuclear explosion over RussiaMargarita Simonyan, the head of the RT channel, said on Telegram that Russia could 'conduct a thermonuclear explosion...somewhere in Siberia.'