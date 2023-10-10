Russia faces a tough fight to regain its seat in the UN's top human rights body

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya, left, shuffles papers as he listens to Vassily Nebenzia, Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council as the war in Ukraine and recent attacks by Russia were discussed Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at United Nations headquarters.
Russia is competing against Albania and Bulgaria for two seats allotted to the East European regional group, and Moscow’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, accused the United States on Monday of leading a campaign to prevent their return to the council.
Albania's U.N. Ambassador Ferit Hoxha also urged those who care about human rights and "the credibility of the Human Rights Council and its work"
The other regional races are not competitive. The Asian group put up China, Japan, Kuwait and Indonesia for four seats. The African group chose Burundi, Malawi, Ghana and Ivory Coast for four seats. And the Western group has France and the Netherlands seeking the two seats.
"Every day, Russia and China remind us by committing abuses on a massive scale that they should not be members of the U.N. Human Rights Council," said Louis Charbonneau, U.N. director of Human Rights Watch.
The New York-based watchdog said China’s rights record should also disqualify it from the Human Rights Council. It pointed to last year’s report by the office of the U.N. human rights commissioner which said China’s discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.
The Geneva-based Human Rights Council was created in 2006 to replace a commission discredited because of some members' poor rights records. But the new council soon came to face similar criticism, including that rights abusers sought seats to protect themselves and their allies.