Russia declares federal emergency in flood-hit Orenburg region

Russia ’s government has declared the situation in flood-hit areas in the Orenburg region a federal emergency , state media reported. The floods, caused by rising water levels in the Ural River , forced over 4,000 people, including 885 children, to evacuate, the regional government said. State news agency Tass said that a further 2,000 homes were flooded, bringing the total to nearly 6,300 in the region.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov arrived in Orsk — one of the most hard-hit cities — on Sunday to supervise rescue operations. “I propose classifying the situation in the Orenburg region as a federal emergency and establishing a federal level of response,” the minister said, according to RIA Novosti. Orsk, less than 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) north of the border with Kazakhstan, suffered the brunt of the floods which caused a dam to break on Friday, according to Orsk mayor Vasily Kozupits

Russia Flood Orenburg Region Federal Emergency Evacuation Ural River Rescue Operations

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russia declares flood-hit Orenburg region a federal emergency as evacuation efforts continueState media say Russia’s government has declared the situation in flood-hit areas in the Orenburg region a federal emergency. The floods, caused by rising water levels in the Ural River, forced over 4,000 people, including 885 children, to evacuate, the regional government said.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Russia election: Using coercion, Russia imposed its citizenship in Ukraine’s occupied territoriesRussia has successfully imposed its passports on nearly the entire population of occupied Ukraine by making it impossible to survive without them, coercing hundreds of thousands of people into citizenship.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine war: How Ukraine lost Avdiivka to RussiaThe loss of the city of Avdiivka last month marked the end of a long, exhausting defense for the Ukrainian military. One brigade had defended the same block of buildings for months without a break. Another unit had been in the city for nearly two years. Ammunition was low, and the Russians conducted dozens of airstrikes every day.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Russia evacuates over 4,000 people after dam burst causes floodingEmergency services rush to aid over 4,000 people displaced and 2,500 homes affected by flooding following a dam burst in the Orenburg region.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Dam Breaks in Russian City, Forcing Evacuation of 2,000 PeopleFloods caused by rising water levels in the Ural River broke a dam in a city near Russia’s border with Kazakhstan, forcing some 2,000 people to evacuate. The dam broke in the city of Orsk in the Orenburg region, less than 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) north of the border on Friday night. By Saturday morning, more than 2,400 residential buildings in the city of 200,000 were flooded and electricity was cut off in several areas. Evacuation efforts are still ongoing.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Thousands Are Evacuated after Floods Break a Dam in the Russian City of OrskFloods caused by rising water levels in the Ural River broke a dam in a city near Russia's border with Kazakhstan, forcing some 2,000 people to evacuate, local authorities said. The dam broke in the city of Orsk in the Orenburg region, less than 20 kilometers (12.4 miles)...

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »