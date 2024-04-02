Russia considers removing Taliban from terrorist organizations list

The Russian government is considering removing the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that Russian authorities were considering the decision in order to facilitate greater communication. 'This is a country that is next to us, and one way or another we communicate with them,' Peskov told the press, according to Reuters.

TALIBAN VOWS TO PUBLICLY STONE WOMEN TO DEATH IN DIRECT MESSAGE TO WESTERN DEMOCRACIES The veteran Kremlin communications expert told journalists that because the Taliban maintains a firm grip on Afghanistan, they must be treated as legitimate for international dialogue. 'We need to resolve pressing issues, this also requires dialogue, so in this regard we communicate with them like practically everyone else – they are the de facto authority in Afghanistan,' Peskov said, according to the repor

