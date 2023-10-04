Russia claims to foil major Ukraine drone attack as Kyiv faces depletion of weapons, ammunition stockpiles

White House correspondent Peter Doocy reports on how the White House push for Ukraine spending may be jeopardized after McCarthy ouster on ‘Special Report.’overnight Wednesday, which would be the largest single cross-border drone assault reported by Moscow since it first invaded Ukraine 20 months ago.

Moscow also said Russian aircraft thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to deploy soldiers on Russian-annexed Crimea. The force attempted to land on Cape Tarkhankut, on Crimea’s western end, the ministry said, although Moscow’s claims could not be independently verified and Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CONCERNED OVER CORRUPTION IN UKRAINE BUT STILL SUPPORTS AID TO COMBAT RUSSIA, MEMO STATES President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses with the Ukrainian soldiers in front of a Leopard 2 tank on the front line in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.Ukraine has launched drone strikes on Russian soil over the last several months, depleting its stockpiles. It also has mounting concerns about replenishing its military stocks amid cracks in the Western wall of support. headtopics.com

Adm. Rob Bauer, the head of NATO’s Military Committee, sounded the alarm about Kyiv’s depleted stockpiles."The bottom of the barrel is now visible," Bauer said of weapons systems and ammunition supplies.

