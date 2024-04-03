Russia Blames Ukraine and U.S. for Terrorist Attack Despite ISIS Claiming Responsibility

Russian officials continue to blame Ukraine and the United States for the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack, despite ISIS claiming responsibility and warnings from U.S. intelligence and Iran. The Russian Security Council Secretary emphasizes the need to determine the mastermind and sponsor of the attack.

Russia-Ukraine war: How Ukraine lost Avdiivka to Russia
The loss of the city of Avdiivka last month marked the end of a long, exhausting defense for the Ukrainian military. One brigade had defended the same block of buildings for months without a break. Another unit had been in the city for nearly two years. Ammunition was low, and the Russians conducted dozens of airstrikes every day.

