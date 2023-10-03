Russia appears to admit moon probe failed as it couldn't replace US tech

Russia's Luna-25 mission failed due to a malfunction in the probe's control unit, the country's space agency, Roscosmos, said Tuesday.Luna 25, also designated the Luna-Glob-Lander, was a failed Russian lunar lander mission that launched in August 2023.

The spacecraft's propulsion system blasted for 127 seconds instead of the planned 84 as it advanced toward the lunar surface, said Roscosmos. "As a result, the station moved into an off-target open orbit and collided with the lunar surface," the space agency said, adding that it had formulated"recommendations and additional measures" for future missions to the moon.

The space agency's admission that the lunar mission failed due to a malfunction with Luna-25's BIUS-L angular velocity measuring unit, comes after the chief engineer of the device said that Western-imposed sanctions meant Moscow had to domestically produce the BIUS-L, which made it seven times heavier than usual during development.

The development team had to proceed with"import substitution" and create the necessary part domestically, said the chief designer of the device, Alexey Kazakov, in an interview with Russian news outlet Gazeta in May 2021. headtopics.com

"Our device...is entirely built on domestic components, which plays a role," said Kazakov, when questioned on why the device weighs 10 kilograms [22 pounds], when a previous version weighed 1.5 kilograms.

Roscosmos didn't elaborate on Tuesday on what caused the malfunction of the BIUS-L angular velocity measuring unit, but the admission of the device causing the mission's failure suggests Russia has not been able to fully replace critical Western technology with domestically-produced alternatives.

