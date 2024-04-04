Russia and NATO in 'direct confrontation', says Kremlin

Relations between Russia and NATO have now slipped to the level of direct confrontation, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says. Russia and NATO are now in "direct confrontation", the Kremlin said as the military alliance marked its 75th anniversary. NATO 's successive waves of eastern enlargement are a fixation of Moscow, who went to war with Kiev two years ago with the stated aim of preventing the alliance from coming closer to Russia 's borders.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "In fact, relations have now slipped to the level of direct confrontation." NATO was "already involved in the conflict surrounding Ukraine (and) continues to move towards our borders and expand its military infrastructure towards our borders", he said. French President Emmanuel Macron said he had "no doubt" Russia was targeting the Paris Olympics including with disinformation

