Russia and NATO in Direct Confrontation as Alliance Marks 75th Anniversary

Russia and NATO are now in "direct confrontation," the Kremlin said as the U.S.-led alliance marked its 75th anniversary on Thursday. NATO 's successive waves of eastern enlargement are a fixation of President Vladimir Putin, who went to war in Ukraine two years ago with the stated aim of preventing the alliance from coming closer to Russia 's borders. Instead, the war has galvanized NATO , which has expanded again with the entry of Finland and Sweden.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "In fact, relations have now slipped to the level of direct confrontation." NATO was "already involved in the conflict surrounding Ukraine (and) continues to move towards our borders and expand its military infrastructure towards our borders," he sai

