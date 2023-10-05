Russia agrees to build naval base in breakaway Georgia region

Russia has signed an agreement with the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia to build a permanent naval base on its Black Sea coast.

Aslan Bzhania, the leader of the occupied Moscow-backed region, said the new base will be in the Ochamchira district"in the near future," according to the Izvestiya newspaper.

Abkhazia is one of two Georgian breakaway regions, the other being South Ossetia, both of which Russia unilaterally recognized as independent states in 2008. headtopics.com

Russia's Black Sea Fleet is based in Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. It has repeatedly been targeted by Ukrainian forces.

