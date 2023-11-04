Russell Brand Accused of Sexual Assault During Film Production

Russell Brand has been accused of sexual assault by a film extra during the making of his 2010 comedy film 'Arthur' in the New York Supreme Court. In her affidavit, the complainant alleged that Brand appeared intoxicated and assaulted her on July 7, 2010. The film studio and other companies involved in the production are also named as defendants. Brand has yet to respond to the lawsuit. He was previously accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse.

A British police investigation is ongoing

