Russ Francis’ plane lost power in moments before fatal New York crash

Francis, 70, and McSpadden, 63, were at the helm for what had been planned to be a scenic photoshoot of the plane they were flying, There were two planes as part of the photoshoot — the other containing photographers — and the ill-fated Cessna was attempting to catch up with the photo aircraft.

Witnesses have told investigators, per the Associated Press, that the pilots had made calls over the radio to alert nearby air traffic that they were experiencing a problem and were planning to return to the airport. headtopics.com

Investigators will remain in Lake Placid until Friday to continue the investigation and later file a preliminary report on the crash.The NTSB will release its final factual report in 18 months, which will include the probable cause of the accident, the Daily Enterprise reported.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of former New England Patriots tight end Russ Francis. Our condolences are extended to Francis’ family and friends,” the Patriots said in a statement on Monday. headtopics.com

