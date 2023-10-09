Rupert Campbell Stepping Down as Head of Adidas North America

North America, has decided to leave Adidas to pursue other opportunities,” the company said in an internal announcement, which was obtained by WWD on Monday.

Campbell has had a long run at Adidas, taking posts of increasing responsibility, starting as retail director in the company’s Market North unit in 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"As a people-first leader, whose values are based around inclusion and diversity, Rupert, together with his team, has established strong relationships with partners and stakeholders and built a dynamic North America Game Plan for how to win in this very important, but also very challenging marketplace," said the internal announcement, signed by Arthur Hoeld, executive board member, and Eveline...

“Throughout his tenure, Rupert has remained focused on building a foundation for quality and sustainable growth that is centered on amplifying sport and culture,” they said.

Campbell's last day will be Oct. 27 and Hoeld will take direct oversight of the North American business until a full-time successor is found.

