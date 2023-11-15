Running Therapy Shown to Offer Similar Benefits to Antidepressants

In a study that compares running therapy to antidepressants, researchers found that 16 weeks of a running program can offer similar benefits to these medications. The running intervention involved expert guidance from trained therapists, as it can be harder to keep consistent. Experts explain that several factors go into depression treatment—and medication is a crucial part of that—but lifestyle factors may also play a key role.

For better depression management, research has often suggested exercise as a way to ease symptoms and optimize therapeutic approaches—for example, one study notes that exercise may improve how you respond to antidepressants. But a recent study, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, stacks exercise like running directly up against medications to see which is more effective. Turns out, they have similar benefits, but running led to other physical health improvements while antidepressants had the opposite effec

