Running back Saquon Barkley is doubtful for Monday night's game against Seattle, New York Giants say

Star running back Saquon Barkley has been listed as doubtful for the New York Giants' game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night because of a sprained right ankle. Barkley sprained his ankle on Sept. 17 late in a game against the Arizona Cardinals. The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year did not play four days later in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

After Saturday’s practice, Barkley confirmed for the first time to local media he sustained a high sprain to his ankle. He had one in 2019 and missed three games.

“I think I am doing way better than what other people would expect, especially talking to doctors, I’m further along, but it’s frustrating,” Barkley said. “I’m healing fast, but you want it to be faster.”

Barkley, who is playing on a one-year contract worth up to $11 million, said he loves playing football, doesn’t like watching it and wants to be out there with his teammates. He added he has felt better with each passing day but that he wants to play when he can compete at a high level and protect his quarterback as needed. headtopics.com

The Giants have lost two of their first three games. Seattle is 2-1 and never has lost at MetLife Stadium in five tries.

Read more:

AP »

Giants running back Saquon Barkley practices on a limited basis with his sprained right ankleStar running back Saquon Barkley practiced on a limited basis with a sprained right ankle on Thursday and his status for the New York Giants game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night is still uncertain.

Saquon Barkley is limited for the 2nd straight New York Giants practiceSaquon Barkley was limited at practice for the second straight day and the star running back’s status for Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks remains uncertain because of a sprained right ankle.

Giants injury report: Andrew Thomas out, Azeez Ojulari in, Saquon Barkley a game-day decisionThe Giants will be without left tackle Andrew Thomas for a third straight week.

NFL Picks: Giants vs. Seahawks: Can Giants avoid a disastrous 1-3 start?Running back Saquon Barkley could be back after spraining his ankle

Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux answers his critics: ‘I haven’t played up to the standard that I want’The Giants host Seattle on Monday night.

Redfin: Seattle residents seeking affordable living options are turning to outskirtsPeople trying to sell homes in Seattle may have to start selling buyers on the city itself.According to Seattle-based Redfin, Seattle is one of the major metrop