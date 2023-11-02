Runaway Arizona teen Alicia Navarro reunites with mother 4 years after disappearance

Runaway teenager Alicia Navarro has been reunited with her family four years after she vanished from their Arizona home – and later emerged in Montana with a 36-year-old man now behind bars on“The support, prayers and love my family has received from all over the world the last four years has been truly inspiring,” mother Jessica Nunez posted on aNavarro, now 18, disappeared in 2019 and wasn’t found until she walked into a Montana police station in July and asked to be taken off a missing...

He was charged with two felony counts of abuse of children related to material found on his cellphone, according to a release from the Montana Attorney General’s Office. Alicia Navarro disappeared in 2019 and wasn’t found until she walked into a Montana police station in July — asking police to take her off the missing persons list.The rep also noted the family has challenges ahead considering Navarro has not been in school the last four years or received healthcare.

“I hope my daughter’s case will help to provide hope for those families with missing loved ones and serve as a reminder to everyone that miracles do happen,” Nunez also said in the video. Following the police raid of Davis’ apartment, the pair moved into his parents’ home on a Native American reservation that has been marred byAn investigation into how Navarro ended up with Davis is ongoing, Montana State Attorney General Austin Knudson said after Davis’ arrest.Eddie Davis, the boyfriend of runaway teenager Alicia Navarro, was charged with two felony counts of abuse of children related to material found on his cellphone.

