Rumors of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split

Rumors abound this week that sometimes-model Kendall Jenner has split with mostly-musician and sometimes-boyfriend Bad Bunny. The source of the kerfuffle stems from a cryptic Instagram post by Jenner, in her brood’s typically cryptic internet lingo — that is, using emojis like the writings on a cuneiform tablet. Jenner’s post is rather straightforward. On Instagram, she captioned a plain photo of the sunset: “what’s meant for me, will simply find me.
” Experts on LA model culture can attest this could mean just about anything: a favorite reiki healer moved to Aspen, the nail salon they get their tarot read at now serves smoothies, the Silver Lake Erewhon is closed for renovations. Hell, I probably posted something like this after cult fab vegan deli Besties — on Fountain, across the street from the big blue Scientology building — finally stocked my favorite meatless chicken nuggets.Despite the vague nature of the caption, Bad Bunny’s fans are delighted at the prospect that their fav may free of Jenner’s clutches, however sexist or misguided that sentiment i
