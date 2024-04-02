Rumors Confirmed: Freaky Friday 2 in the Works with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis

Rumors about a second Freaky Friday film have been all over the internet for years, but it was only confirmed this year with both Curtis and Lohan reprising their respective roles. Freaky Friday 2 will reintroduce Lohan’s Anna Coleman, this time as an adult with a 14-year-old daughter named Harper.The casting call shared by the director describes Harper as “a tomboy with a sharp sense of humor.

” According to Ganatra’s Instagram Story, Harper will find herself “in a bit of a mood” due to her longtime single mom, Anna, “set to marry British restaurateur Eric Davis.” The description also added that Eric has a 14-year-old daughter, Lily, who may not like Anna’s daughter. The audition sides viewed by EW include “body swap” scenes for potential cast members, adding, “Harper should channel Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and Lily should channel Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis).” Nothing much has been revealed yet regarding the Freaky Friday sequel, considering it is still in its early stages of developmen

