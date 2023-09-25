Rumble, RNC's livestream partner for GOP debate, is a haven for disinformation and extremism

The livestream of the second GOP presidential debate will take place on Rumble, a platform criticized for allowing far-right extremism and bigotry. In the weeks since the first debate, the site’s leaderboard of top-performing content, which is featured prominently on Rumble’s homepage, has regularly included multiple accounts that promote QAnon, a baseless conspiracy theory that has.

A search for “election” on the platform populates videos that falsely claim that the so-called deep state cheated in the 2020 presidential election and that the 2024 election already has been rigged. An analysis from NewsGuard, a firm that monitors online misinformation, found last year that nearly half the videos suggested by Rumble in response to searches for common election-related terms came from untrustworthy sources.

Rumble’s press team said the company was not responsible for the content in the leaderboard and search functions. In an emailed response, they said the leaderboard rankings were generated from the most-liked recent videos on the site. headtopics.com

“Rumble is a platform and does not create content, just as other social media platforms host content without producing or endorsing it,” the email said.

Burgum makes late break for GOP's second debateNo candidate’s participation is official until confirmed by the RNC.

Lachlan Murdoch shares his father Rupert’s right-wing politics and enthusiasm for the family media empire, leading analysts to believe the son’s corporate direction won’t depart much from what the elder Murdoch set forth.Yet as Rumble’s influence has grown, the platform continues to be overwhelmed by content that denies the results of the 2020 election, pushes bigoted views about race and gender, and encourages harmful conspiracy theories.

The company’s response pointed out that even YouTube has announcedagainst claims of fraud in the 2020 election. However, YouTube, unlike Rumble, has said it will continue to remove content that tries to deceive voters in the 2024 elections.

Meta, which runs Facebook and Instagram, also has quietly rolled back some of its safeguards against election misinformation in recent years. But it has continued several other initiatives such as its third-party fact-checking program, which enlists the help of news outlets to