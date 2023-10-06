The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

That’s undoubtedly the biggest game of the day, with a couple of hard-to-separate teams looking to set up a likely quarterfinal against Wales. Portugal bids farewell to the tournament against Fiji, which — excitingly for the neutral — still has plenty to offer in this Rugby World Cup.during training and their squad chats this week. In centuries gone by, these skilled warriors went into battle in a ‘kill or be killed’ scenario and prop Keita Inagaki referenced that this week.

Japan coach Jamie Joseph is going with 14 of the 15 players who started the 28-22 win over Samoa, with Siosaia Fifita replacing Jone Naikabula on the left wing in the only change, whereas Argentina coach Michael Cheika had a bigger call to make. headtopics.com

Argentina is ranked higher than Japan (9 vs. 12) and has a slight edge in that if the result is a draw, the Pumas are likely to go through because they have a superior points difference. Of course, scoring four tries for an attacking bonus point could enter the equation.

Tonga and Romania have appeared in eight Rugby World Cups apiece and both have won at least one game in six of their pool-stage campaigns. For the Tongans, they have to go back to 2003 for the last time they failed to win a match in the tournament. headtopics.com

It has been a particularly chastening past month for Romania, which has conceded 82 points to Ireland, 76 to South Africa and 84 to Scotland. Tonga conceded an average of 51 points against those three teams.

France routs Italy 60-7 to reach Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in styleProlific right winger Damian Penaud extended his try-scoring streak to seven matches as Rugby World Cup host France blew apart Italy 60-7 in Lyon to reach the quarterfinals in style. Penaud’s brace of tries took him past Vincent Clerc and onto 35 overall with only fullback great Serge Blanco left ahead of him on 38. Coach Fabien Galthie’s France topped Pool A ahead of and having beaten three-time defending champion New Zealand. It means that eight-try France meets the team finishing second in Pool B in the quarterfinals. That will be either defending champion South Africa, top-ranked Ireland or outsider Scotland. The Scots face the Irish on Saturday at Stade de France.

Sheehan returns at hooker for Ireland's Rugby World Cup clash with ScotlandDan Sheehan returns at hooker for top-ranked Ireland’s final Rugby World Cup pool match against Scotland on Saturday in Paris. Second-placed Ireland has a four-point advantage over Scotland in Pool B and is heavy favorite to book a quarterfinal spot. Scotland has an outside chance. Lock Iain Henderson comes in for James Ryan in the only other change from the 13-8 win against defending champion South Africa. Sheehan sprained a foot ligament six weeks ago and takes over from Ronan Kelleher.

Sharikadze back to captain Georgia against Wales at the Rugby World CupCaptain and center Merab Sharikadze has returned to a Georgia side facing Wales at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday in Nantes. Georgia has made five changes after losing to Fiji 17-12 last weekend. Sharikadze’s 99th cap has been accommodated by Giorgi Kveseladze shifting one spot to outside center. They were also the midfield when Georgia beat Wales 13-12 for the first time last November in Cardiff. The Lelos have 15 survivors from that game, 11 of them starters. Prop Guram Gogichashvili and veteran hooker Shalva Mamukashvili return to the front row, and lock Nodar Cheishvili comes in. Lasha Khmaladze at fullback makes his first appearance at his third Rugby World Cup. Georgia is playing for a first win in its last pool game.

England pick Farrell and Ford together to face Samoa at the Rugby World CupOwen Farrell will captain England beside flyhalf George Ford with Tom Curry back from suspension to face Samoa at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday in Lille. England has won Pool D with three straight wins and is gearing up for the quarterfinals. The side has 13 of the 15 who started against Argentina on the opening weekend. Curry was sent off in that win. The only changes are Farrell and Jonny May. Ford and Farrell have not started together since the 2021 Six Nations. Samoa has picked a new tight five and four new backs including former All Black Lima Sopoaga after losing to Japan.

All Blacks finish Rugby World Cup pool play with 73-0 win over UruguayNew Zealand has overcome a sluggish start to beat Uruguay 73-0 in its final pool match at the Rugby World Cup in Lyon. But the All Blacks’ performance is less than the polished quarterfinal rehearsal they were hoping for. New Zealand took 20 minutes to score the first try of the match and for much of the first quarter was put under pressure by Uruguay. Los Teros rose to the occasion of the first official test match between the teams. The All Blacks finished with 11 tries including a second-half hat trick to winger Leicester Fainga’anuku. After their first up loss to France, the have beaten Namibia 71-0, Italy 96-17 and added another 73 points in Lyon.

New Zealand sweating on injured Lomax again for Rugby World Cup quarterfinalNew Zealand is sweating on the fitness of starting tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals after he suffered another leg injury. Lomax strained the medial ligament in his right knee against Uruguay on Thursday in Lyon. He lasted only nine minutes of his first start since the late-August defeat to South Africa when his thigh was accidentally gashed by studs. The All Blacks don’t know yet how bad is the strain. They beat Uruguay 73-0 and clinched a quarterfinal spot, likely against Ireland on Sunday week at Stade de France. They’ll know the opponent for sure after Ireland plays Scotland on Saturday. Lomax’s backup against Uruguay, Fletcher Newell, also came off late with a knee issue but Foster says that is precautionary.