Rugby World Cup final: Inspirational South Africa captain Siya Kolisi chases history against New Zealand

On that occasion, it was tournament host South Africa which won a close fought contest 15-12 to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the first time. After the end of the apartheid era, this was a victory that saw South African President Nelson Mandela present the trophy to Springboks captain Francois Pienaar. Mandela dressed in a replica of Pienaar’s No. 6 shirt is one of the most iconic images in sporting history – a powerful, symbolic moment as a nation attempted to reconcile a divisive past.

” Kolisi revealed he’d reached out to Curry following the abuse and threats the Englishman and his family have received online. “I have been through it too. We can take it as players. When it comes to us directly, it’s fine, but when it comes to your family, it’s totally different,” the South African captain said. “It’s the one part of the game that we really don’t enjoy.

Read more:

CNN »

Rugby World Cup Final Picks New Zealand vs. South Africa: Titans Battle for GloryRugby World Cup final betting picks for New Zealand vs. South Africa. Rugby odds and World Cup tips for October 28 final, including side and total. Read more ⮕

A history of New Zealand vs South Africa at the Rugby World CupA brief history of Rugby World Cup matches between New Zealand and South Africa before they meet again on Saturday in the final at Stade de France. Read more ⮕

Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi cleared to play in Rugby World Cup finalSpringboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi will be available to play in the Rugby World Cup final. The sport’s governing body says it hasn't found evidence he racially abused an England player. Mbonambi’s participation in the World Cup final against New Zealand on Saturday could have been jeopardized if he'd been found guilty of misconduct. Read more ⮕

A World Cup Final of Rugby’s Super HeavyweightsThe New Zealand All Blacks will meet defending champion South Africa outside Paris on Saturday. The winner will become the first four-time world champion in rugby union history. Read more ⮕

England finishes third at Rugby World Cup after holding off PumasEngland has finished third at the Rugby World Cup for the first time by stopping waves of late Argentina attacks and prevailing 26-23 in their riveting playoff in Paris. The Pumas brought the game alive by rallying from 13-0 down to lead by one point straight after halftime. Read more ⮕

Scrutiny on Curry overshadows England vs Argentina in Rugby World Cup third-place gameThe Rugby World Cup third-place game is a match no team wants to play no matter what the players or coaches say in public. Yet England's meeting with Argentina on Friday might feel even more insignificant for the English. Read more ⮕