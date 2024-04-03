Rugby Player Faces Racist Insults During French Cup Game

The insults descending from the stands were vicious, rude and racist, but not unusual. “Go back home!” What was more unusual was when they came from the players on the other team. “I've got the African in check.” “Filthy Black.' 'Calm down, this is not a housing project here!” Awa Diakite, a rugby player from the Paris suburb club of Bobigny, described on social media the racist remarks that left her and many of her teammates in shock last weekend after a French Cup game in southwestern France.

The Bobigny club is from the poorest region of mainland France, the Seine-Saint-Denis, where many residents are immigrants or have immigrant roots. The team had traveled to Lons, close to the town of Pau, for a match between two teams in the highest level of women’s rugby in France. Bobigny won the game but Diakite said she was saddened to play under such conditions. “Every racist act reminds us that we have a long way to go to achieve a truly just and equitable society,” Diakite sai

