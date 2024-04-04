Rudy's Strudel and Bakery brings back special paczki ahead of Total Solar Eclipse

Fat Tuesday may be long gone, but the sweetest treat in Northeast Ohio is making a triumphant return ahead of the Total Solar Eclipse . Rudy's Strudel and Bakery in Parma is offering two special paczki, the Solar Paczki and the Lunar Paczki, filled with different flavors of buttercream and dressed with chocolate ganache and powdered sugar.

The paczki is available for a limited time from April 4 to April 6.

Rudy's Strudel And Bakery Paczki Total Solar Eclipse

