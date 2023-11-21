Rudy Giuliani Sued for Unpaid Bills by Accountants

America's Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, has been sued by BST & Co. CPAs for not paying a $10,000 retainer for their services during his divorce. The company is now seeking $1.4 million in unpaid bills. This lawsuit highlights the growing number of Giuliani's friends and associates who are distancing themselves from him.





