‘Rudderless and leaderless’: House GOP lurches forward after Israel attacks

Lawmakers appear to have three options to move legislation without a permanent speaker, but they’re all problematic.

Were Rep. Kevin McCarthy still leading right now, there’s no doubt that he would quickly call up a vote reaffirming U.S. support for its closest ally in the Middle East. It would also attempt to split Democrats, whose ranks include Israel critics and Palestinian sympathizers.

Yet there’s plenty of fear right now that electing a new speaker won’t be wrapped up this week, as Republicans hoped. headtopics.com

A member could try to call up a pro-Israel resolution by unanimous consent. But there are questions about whether McHenry, who believes his authority is limited only to overseeing a speakership election, can recognize such a motion. Even if he did, any one single lawmaker could object, which seems likely, givenThe House could vote to give McHenry full speaker pro tempore authority.

The current morass is also posing a bigger question: What if there were a bona fide national emergency in the United States? McHenry, after all, was appointed under a relatively new rule instituted after the 9/11 attacks to provide continuity of government. headtopics.com

