RSVLTS Introduces Reserve Heavy-Duty Shirt Jacket for Winter

RSVLTS debuts their newest creation, the Reserve Heavy-Duty Shirt Jacket, to help you tackle the winter weather in style. This rugged outerwear takes the BorlandFlex flannel series to a new level of comfort, featuring dual chest pockets, a suede undercollar, and a side seam pocket. Fans of the TV show Yellowstone can also enjoy a variant with the signature Yellowstone logo. With its impressive features and designs, the Reserve Heavy-Duty Shirt Jacket is a must-have this winter.

Embrace the cold and look good while doing it with RSVLTS as they debut their newest creation with the Reserve Heavy-Duty Shirt Jacket. RSVLTS has a new game-changing addition to their impressive catalog as they helps you tackle the winter weather in style. This shirt jacket takes the BorlandFlex flannel series to a new, comfy level, adding some new rugged outerwear to your wardrobe.

RSVLTS put a lot of love into this release, giving fans the best jacket around with dual chest pockets, a suede undercollar, a side seam pocket, and in a simple gray design. However, for fans who want to show off their inner Dutton, then there is also a Yellowstone variant to the RSVLTS Reserve Heavy-Duty Shirt Jacket. Enjoy a steak dinner, herd the cattle, or take a nice long horse ride at dawn in style with this bad boy with the signature Yellowstone logo. All of the same features are included but with a new Dutton Ranch logo on the inside, making it a must for fans. RSVLTS is really adding some impressive new releases to its catalog, and the Reserve Heavy-Duty Shirt Jacket is a must this winte

