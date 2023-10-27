Royals somehow hear their name called in Sam Bankman-Fried trial, and not in a good way

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 14: An exterior view of FTX Arena prior to a game between the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat at FTX Arena on November 14, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Part of how FTX became such a high-profile exchange, and how Bankman-Fried became one of the faces of crypto, were the exchange's array of celebrity endorsements. You've probably seen the commercials, with sports celebrities including Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Shaquille O'Neal.

One of FTX's biggest coups was securing the naming rights of the Miami Heat's arena in 2021, turning it into FTX Arena at the reported cost of $135 million. That deal came up when Bankman-Fried took the stand on Friday in one of the most anticipated moments in the trial.(no phones or cameras were allowed in the courtroom), Bankman-Fried was asked by his legal team about FTX's other options for naming rights deals. headtopics.com

The Heat's arena is now known as the Kaseya Center, named after a Miami software company. Meanwhile, Kauffman Stadium remains the Kauffman Stadium, as it has been known since 1993. Bankman-Fried is expected to take the stand again on Monday, with the potential for cross-examination from the prosecution. The trial hasnot gone as Bankman-Fried's attorneys would have hoped (it's unclear if they even wanted to him to testify), but a verdict could still be more than a week away.

