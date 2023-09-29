Royals rock Yankees' Rodón, Witt homers to join 30-30 club as KC rolls to 12-5 win

Every batter Kansas City sent up against Yankees starter Carlos Rodón scored, resulting in a nine-run first inning, and the Royals rolled to a 12-5 victory over New York. Austin Wells hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs for the Yankees. The Royals (55-105) need to sweep the three-game set to avoid equaling the 2005 team that lost 106 times for the most in franchise history.

The Yankees (81-79) need to win one of the last two to ensure their 31st consecutive winning season.

The miserable first year of Rodón’s six-year, $162 million contract came to a fitting conclusion. In 35 pitches without recording an out, Rodón allowed four singles, two walks, a double and Edward Oliveras’ no-doubt shot into the New York bullpen.

Not even a visit from Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake could stop the damage. It was the most batters faced without recording an out by a starter since Steven Matz faced eight for the Mets in 2019, and the 10 consecutive hitters that reached base were the most to start a game against the Yankees since the Cleveland Indians had that many reach against Catfish Hunter and Bob Kammeyer on July 27, 1978. headtopics.com

