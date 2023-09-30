Royals host the Yankees, aim to continue home win streak

The Kansas City Royals host the New York Yankees looking to continue a four-game home winning streak. New York is 81-79 overall and 39-40 on the road. The Yankees have a 54-15 record in games when they hit two or more home runs. The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Yankees are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with a .275 batting average, and has 28 doubles, 10 triples, 30 home runs, 39 walks and 96 RBI. Salvador Perez is 13-for-34 with a home run and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 66 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 12-for-33 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games. LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, .243 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Yankees: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.

