Royals and Chiefs Face Uncertain Future After Ballot Measure Fails

After the decisive failure of a ballot measure that would have provided public funds for a downtown ballpark in Kansas City and renovations to Arrowhead Stadium, the Royals and Chiefs must decide what's next for the future of their facilities. Royals owner John Sherman and Chiefs president Mark Donovan stood on a small stage in the second-floor lounge of the historic J. Rieger & Co.

distillery in Kansas City on Tuesday night, acknowledging the will of voters who had rejected a sales tax initiative that would have helped pay for a new downtown ballpark and renovations to Arrowhead Stadium. "Won a baseball game tonight," said Sherman, whose Royals had beaten the Orioles, "but we didn't win this.

