Roy T. Richter, former NYPD union head, dies by suicide at 56

Former NYPD union boss and respected attorney Roy T. Richter was found dead by suicide at his Westchester home Wednesday, law enforcement sources confirmed.‘NCIS,’ ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ star dead at 90Former NYPD union boss and respected attorney Roy T. Richter was found dead by suicide at his Westchester home Wednesday, law enforcement sources confirmed.

For the last 12 years of his law enforcement career, Richter was elected to three consecutive terms as president of the NYPD Captains Endowment Association (CEA), which represents 780 active and 1,400 retired uniformed commanders ranked from captain to deputy...

“Roy Richter was a consummate professional, highly respected across every rank in the NYPD and beyond,” a law enforcement union official added. Outside of the NYPD, he was an attorney and, since 2000, was a partner at Bifulco & Richter, where he specialized in labor, tax and estate planning, his LinkedIn stated.As of January 2020, he also led an eponymous consulting firm that provided clients with financial and legal expertise, the profile indicated. headtopics.com

He finished a three-year stint on the board of directors for the Breezy Point Cooperative, Inc. less than two months before his death.Richter was a graduate of St. Francis College in Brooklyn and Fordham University School of Law.

