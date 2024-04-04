Roundtable Discussion on April 8 Solar Eclipse

Get ready for the April 8 solar eclipse with a roundtable discussion between the Across the Sky podcast meteorologists of Lee Enterprises and Dr. Robert H. Gowdy, a physics professor at Virginia Commonwealth University . Gowdy explains the different types of eclipses and answers commonly asked questions.

Sean Sublette, based at the Richmond-Times, hosts the conversation and is joined by his colleagues Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, and Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, New Jerse

Solar Eclipse Roundtable Discussion Meteorologists Physics Professor Lee Enterprises Virginia Commonwealth University

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dothaneagle / 🏆 337. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to get free solar eclipse glasses for April’s total solar eclipseWarby Parker is giving away free solar eclipse glasses ahead of the April eclipse. Here's how to claim a pair.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Your April 8 total solar eclipse guide: Big events, safe solar viewing, live coverageReady to experience the event of a lifetime? Multiple watch parties and festivals are scheduled for Monday, when the total eclipse takes to the sky around 1:30 p.m.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

‘So much fun!’: Make sure to participate in our Spring Break Solar BlastKPRC 2 is getting ready for the total solar eclipse with our Spring Break Solar Blast.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Hot Deals: Up To 46% Off Renogy 100W Solar Panels & Solar Starter KitsClean Tech News & Views: EVs, Solar Energy, Batteries

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

‘Double Solar Flare’ Sees Sun Wake Up Weeks Before Total Solar EclipseI’m the world's only solar eclipse journalist. I'm the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and author of The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024 and When Is The Next Eclipse? A traveler’s guide to total solar eclipses 2024-2034.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Solar eclipse 2024: Why wearing red or green could enhance your solar eclipse experienceChoosing the right colors to wear won’t just be about looking good – there’s a science behind the reason why experts say you should think about wearing red or green.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »