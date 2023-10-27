Rosamunde, the Mission’s signature spot for sausages and sauerkraut, will be closing up shop in late November, the restaurant announced on Thursday. its doors in 2010. It has become known as a spacious, casual place to go grab a pint and some kind of wurst: The menu features some 20 beer options and 15 different sausages.and have the latest stories from Mission Local delivered directly to your inbox.

During soccer season, the place filled with fans, and even those who could not afford a sausage would stand in front of the front windows and watch the big screens from the sidewalk. Much like in a biergarten, those insideThe business has struggled to make a comeback since the pandemic, said Ciro Alarcón, the kitchen manager. The closure may well have something to do with nearby trouble around the 24th station BART plaza, he said.

The BART plaza has in recent years filled with illegal — and persistent — street vending, which has crowded the sidewalks. Supervisor Hillary Ronen last month announced ain 2020. Rosamunde’s menu will continue to be offered at Willkommen, an indoor beer hall in the Castro. headtopics.com

Alarcón said he will miss the lively atmosphere and the friends he made at the restaurant — staff and customers alike. “It was fun to be here,” he said, in Spanish.Kelly is Irish and French and grew up in Dublin and Luxembourg. She studied Geography at McGill University and worked at a remote sensing company in Montreal, making maps and analyzing methane data, before turning to journalism. She recently graduated from the Data Journalism program at Columbia Journalism School.

Mission Local is not trying to “sensationalize the news in order to get the mayor to do something about it.” This is very silly in every sense; that’s not how we do things and we’re pretty sure the mayor need not read a story about a sausage restaurant closing to know the extent of the situation at Mission and 24th.Holy crap, MissionMike, have you walked by 24th and Mission on a weekend lately? What’s happening there is local news. headtopics.com



