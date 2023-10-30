Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady and Humanitarian, Passes Away

Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his presidency and their four decades as global humanitarians, has passed away. President Joe Biden praised the Carters for bringing grace to the White House and spoke to the family, who said Jimmy Carter was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Former President George W. Bush also expressed condolences and highlighted Rosalynn Carter's work to destigmatize mental health.





Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Joins Husband Jimmy Carter in Hospice CareFormer first lady Rosalynn Carter is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, joining former President Jimmy Carter, who has been receiving end-of-life care since February. The Carters have been married for 77 years and are the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.

