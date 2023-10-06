Rory McIlroy was one 'disrespectful' after Joe LaCava dustup: Fred Couples

LIV golfer’s wife wanted Rory McIlroy to ‘get punched in the face’ over Ryder Cup dramaU.S. Ryder Cup vice captain Fred Couples said Rory McIlroy was being “disrespectful” to a caddie in front of his wife at the Ryder Cup,Mackay’s wife was said to be present and witnessed McIlroy going at Mackay.

The incident followed a scene on the 18th green on Saturday during McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick’s fourballs match against Americans, who lost 16¹/₂ to 11¹/₂ as the Europeans retained the Cup. Cantlay birdied on the hole and his caddie, Joe LaCava, celebrated in the middle of the green, in which an exasperated McIlroy took exception, saying LaCava was too close to him while he was trying to putt.

Rory McIlroy of Team Europe celebrates winning his point on the 17th green during the Sunday singles matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup.McIlroy claimed it was the “angriest I’ve ever been in my career,” and referred to the United States’ actions on the 18th hole “disgraceful. headtopics.com

“He was yelling at Bones, which is disrespectful with his wife standing a foot from him saying words that shouldn’t be said,” Couples said, recounting the incident. “Now, I’m on Rory’s side, too, because I love Rory McIlroy to death. But when you’re incensed and you want to fight, you’re going to say things. Is that disrespectful?”“I asked him what was said,” Couples said on his radio show.

“It’s the last match of the day. We’re getting absolutely hammered. But what, did someone do a Justin Leonard, ran across the green? Patrick didn’t.” “Rory, God bless, Rory, because when he makes a putt in the Ryder Cup, he screams and yells ‘vamos’ and ‘let’s go’ and all that. That’s what you should do. Joe LaCava was standing . I don’t think he moved two feet.”“People think he shushed Rory when he did that hand gesture. Little Harry Diamond (McIlroy’s caddie), who we all love, too, chimed in. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL golf league will air on ESPNDisney’s ESPN has acquired the rights to air TGL, the startup of PGA Tour powerhouses Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, beginning in January.

ESPN will broadcast new Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy indoor golf leagueESPN will broadcast all installments of next year's Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy-backed indoor golf league TGL, a major coup for the league. Competitions will begin in January, and will run for 15 regular-season weeks plus playoffs.

ESPN will broadcast new Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy indoor golf leagueESPN will broadcast all installments of next year's Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy-backed indoor golf league TGL, a major coup for the league. Competitions will begin in January, and will run for 15 regular-season weeks plus playoffs.

ESPN secures rights to air Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy's golf league TGLESPN secures rights to air Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy's golf league TGL

Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry and Tom Kim join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy’s TGLThe TGL still has two open spots.

Justin Thomas fed up with Alan Shipnuck after 'f--k Rory' McIlroy book excerptThere’s no shortage of juicy details emerging from author Alan Shipnuck’s new book about the PGA Tour-LIV Golf soap opera, and it’s making some golfers “sick.”