Rory McIlroy has heated outburst after Ryder Cup caddie drama

Things are getting heated in Rome at the 44th Ryder Cup. LaCava, while still standing greenside, told The Post, “I was just having a little fun and wanted to wave my cap.

’’listening to his player getting ridiculed on every hole and he probably went over the line with his celebration lasting a tick too long.

In fact, after the incident, U.S. captain Zach Johnson walked over to LaCava, put his arm around him and said something to him. McIlroy obviously took serious exception to it, but it didn’t appear he said anything to LaCava afterward, although Justin Rose and Shane Lowery seemingly got into a heated exchange with LaCava.

Rory McIlroy of Team Europe speaks with caddie of Wyndham Clark of Team United States (not pictured), caddie, John Ellis on the 18th green during the Saturday afternoon fourball matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 30, 2023.As for McIlroy, when he was about to get into a courtesy car to go back to the team hotel, that’s when he went after Mackay, pointing his finger at Mackay’s chest and saying, “This can’t happen. This can’t happen. That was f–king disgrace.’’ headtopics.com

