Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau Speak Out on the Need for Golf to Reunite

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will be the in the same place next week, when they head to Augusta National for theon Wednesday speaking out — perhaps a bit more forcefully than before — on a need for the game to somehow reunite or risk further eroding its fanbase. “If you look at the TV ratings of the PGA Tour this year, they're down 20% across the board. That's a fifth. That's big,” McIlroy said. “I would say the numbers on LIV aren't great either in terms of the people tuning in.

I just think with the fighting and everything that's went on over the past couple years, people are just getting really fatigued of it and it's turning people off men's professional golf. And that's not a good thing for anyone.” DeChambeau was a bit more succinct: “It’s up to the guys up top to figure it out and figure it out quickly because we can’t keep going this direction. It’s not sustainable, for sur

