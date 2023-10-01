Roof of a church collapses during a Mass in northern Mexico. No word on whether there are casualties

The roof of a church collapsed in northern Mexico during a Mass on Sunday, and rescue teams rushed to begin searching for any victims, authorities said.There was no word on whether there were any casualties.Bishop José Armando Alvarez of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tampico said the roof caved in while parishioners were receiving communion at the Santa Cruz church in the Gulf coast city of Ciudad Madero, next to the port city of Tampico.

There was no word on whether there were any casualties. Bishop José Armando Alvarez of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tampico said the roof caved in while parishioners were receiving communion at the Santa Cruz church in the Gulf coast city of Ciudad Madero, next to the port city of Tampico.Tamaulipas state police said units of the National Guard, the state police and state civil defense office and the Red Cross were at the scene seeking to rescue any victims.

Photos published by local media showed what appeared to be a concrete and brick structure, with parts of the roof fallen almost to the ground. “At this time, the necessary work is being performed to extract the people who are still under the ruble,” Alvarez said in a taped message. “Today we are living through a very difficult moment.

"At this time, the necessary work is being performed to extract the people who are still under the ruble," Alvarez said in a taped message. "Today we are living through a very difficult moment."

