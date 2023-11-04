Ronald Reagan Elected President of the United States

Conservative icon Ronald Reagan, the former Hollywood leading man and California governor who outwitted the American political elite to reach the Oval Office, was elected president of the United States on this day in history, Nov. 4, 1980. His 'triumph capped the rise of the new right/conservative wing of the Republican Party and ushered in a new era of governing,' writes the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. 'Reagan served as arguably the first true conservative U.S

. president in over 50 years. advanced domestic policies that featured a lessening of federal government responsibility in solving social problems, reducing restrictions on business, and implementing tax cuts.' ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, NOVEMBER 3, 1956, ‘THE WIZARD OF OZ' DEBUTS ON TV, ELEVATES FILM TO AMERICAN CLASSIC He also implemented a muscular foreign policy that many historians say led to the downfall of the Soviet Union and largely ended communism as a viable political philosophy on the global stage. Reagan easily defeated the sitting president, Democrat Jimmy Carter, who oversaw what he himself called the American 'malaise' in an infamously dour July 1979 speech. The Republican challenger won 44 states and 489 electoral votes to just six and 49, respectively, for Carter. Reagan proved one of the most popular presidents in history, winning 49 of 50 states in his re-election bid in 198

United States Headlines Read more: FOXNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXNEWS: On this day in history, November 4, 1980, Ronald Reagan elected president: ‘Morning again in America’Ronald Reagan, former Hollywood actor and California governor who became an icon of the conservative movement, won the first of two terms as president on Nov. 4, 1980.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: United States Factory Orders (MoM) climb 2.8% in SeptemberFactory Orders (MoM) in the United States climbed 2.8% in September, exceeding the 2.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

NBCPHILADELPHIA: S.S. United States could leave Philly after more than 25 years for redevelopment projectFacing eviction from its long-time home on the Delaware River, the group that owns the SS United States hopes to transform it into a hotel, museum and event…

Source: NBCPhiladelphia | Read more »

KUTV2NEWS: Study shows domestic violence victims more likely to be killed in United StatesAmerica may not have the highest rates of domestic violence worldwide, but it is the deadliest.According to the American Journal of Medicine, which publishes do

Source: KUTV2News | Read more »

INVESTINGCOM: Have Rates Peaked? Fed Comments, Treasury Yields Tell Different StoriesMarket Overview Analysis by James Picerno covering: United States 2-Year, United States 10-Year. Read James Picerno's latest article on Investing.com

Source: Investingcom | Read more »

NATGEO: 5 ways to experience the new era of Indigenous tourism in the USThe first peoples of the United States are increasingly telling their story to visitors.

Source: NatGeo | Read more »