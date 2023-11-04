Ronald Reagan Elected President of the United States

Conservative icon Ronald Reagan, the former Hollywood leading man and California governor who outwitted the American political elite to reach the Oval Office, was elected president of the United States on this day in history, Nov. 4, 1980. His 'triumph capped the rise of the new right/conservative wing of the Republican Party and ushered in a new era of governing,' writes the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. 'Reagan served as arguably the first true conservative U.S
. president in over 50 years. advanced domestic policies that featured a lessening of federal government responsibility in solving social problems, reducing restrictions on business, and implementing tax cuts.' ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, NOVEMBER 3, 1956, ‘THE WIZARD OF OZ' DEBUTS ON TV, ELEVATES FILM TO AMERICAN CLASSIC He also implemented a muscular foreign policy that many historians say led to the downfall of the Soviet Union and largely ended communism as a viable political philosophy on the global stage. Reagan easily defeated the sitting president, Democrat Jimmy Carter, who oversaw what he himself called the American 'malaise' in an infamously dour July 1979 speech. The Republican challenger won 44 states and 489 electoral votes to just six and 49, respectively, for Carter. Reagan proved one of the most popular presidents in history, winning 49 of 50 states in his re-election bid in 198
